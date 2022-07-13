ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ship captain says he warned Coast Guard that capsizing incident was inevitable

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Coast Guard is now heading up the investigation into how a boat capsized on the Hudson River leading to the death of two people. News 12 New Jersey spoke with a boat captain who works on the Hudson River every day. Capt. Paul Dauriac says that he has...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

2 sharks caught by fishermen at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- More shark sightings were reported in Nassau County on Saturday.The New York state parks department says at 8 a.m., a fisherman at Jones Beach pulled in a 4- to 5-foot long shark, prompting lifeguards to delay swimming for an hour.Swimming was then delayed again until 10:45 a.m. after another fisherman caught a shark in the area.RELATED STORY: Long Island lifeguard returns to work 11 days after shark attackAnother shark was spotted in the water at West End 2, causing swimming to be delayed a third time, until noon.After monitoring the water, swimming was eventually allowed again.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: SUMMARY OF SHED COLLAPSE FROM WHITING FIRE DEPARTMENT

At approx 1:26pm Station 33 was dispatched to the Fox Hollow section of town for a structural collapse. Chief 3300 arrived on location and confirmed one individual was trapped beneath a collapsed shed. Rescue 3303 and Engine 3301 responded to the scene and crews were instructed to bring rescue airbags, saws, and cribbing to the collapsed structure. Also responding to the scene was an engine from JBMDL. Crews worked extensively to lift the structure from the individual/stabilize. Saws were then utilized to gain entry/access to the individual. The individual was successfully extricated from the structure and transported to Bowker Field for a Medivac (Engine 3311, Brush 3339, Utility 3327, an engine from Sta 60, and 6200 secured the LZ while aformentioned crews were making the rescue). Assisting on scene with patient care were EMTs from Manchester EMS and Paramedics from RWJ. A technical job well done by all involved.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: SHED COLLAPSE TRAPPING VICTIM

First responders are on the scene of a shed collapse on the 1400 block of Tuckerton Avenue. There is a victim trapped in the collapse with what may be life threatening injuries, as per reports over the scanner. The victim is conscious at this time. There is no additional information available at this time. As new details become available we will update our page.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Person Jumps Off Bridge On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A person jumped from a bridge in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Dorland J Henderson Memorial Bridge (Route 72) in Stafford Township, initial reports said. The US Coast Guard responded. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Waterway#Hudson River#Ferries#Nypd#Capsized#Accident#The Coast Guard
ocscanner.news

UNION BEACH: TRAGIC LOSS OF POLICE OFFICER

It is with the heaviest of heart to announce the untimely passing of Detective Corporal Timothy Kelly, Jr. who was tragically killed in an off-duty motor vehicle crash. Det. Cpl. Kelly was a rising star in the Union Beach Police Department, having been involved in many high profile and sensitive special operations with the FBI, DEA, MCPO, and BTF. He received a Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Alabama with a double major in History and Criminal Justice. He answered the vocation of law enforcement following in his father Union Beach Police Department Sgt. Timothy Kelly’s path. Det. Cpl. Kelly was a 5-year veteran of the force. He was only 29…
UNION BEACH, NJ
americanmilitarynews.com

After 14K vehicles were stolen in N.J., call goes out for help in busting organized car theft rings

For Matthew Mazon of Franklin Lakes, his BMW was literally gone in less than 60 seconds when he returned to his driveway after unloading packages from it. His first thought was a neighbor was pranking him, but after he called police and called BMW assist in track the car, it was shown to be in Fairlawn. And then the thieves yanked the sensor. E-ZPass showed the car was then in Newark. Multiple toll violations showed it in New York City.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ

Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
ANIMALS
Daily Voice

Superstorm Sandy Contractors Sentenced To NJ Prison For Theft: Prosecutor

Two contractors have been sentenced to New Jersey state prison for defrauding homeowners for repairs after Superstorm Sandy on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. John Bishop, 57, of Celebration, Florida, was sentenced on Friday, July 15 to four years in state prison for theft by failure to make required disposition, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
CELEBRATION, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy