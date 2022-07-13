Two Die in Jeep Crash Near Greenfield

ROSS – A man who is wanted for several charges including having drugs and a firearm was arrested in Ross County and returned to Pickaway County to face charges this week. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs’ office Joseph Hurley who was 18 when he was arrested by South Bloomfield after a high-speed chase from US-23 into Ashville in December of 2021. During the chase, Hurley was seen tossing a gun out the window of the speeding car. When officers stopped the driver and passenger Hurley he was found to be in possession of drugs and drug abuse equipment, at the time he also had a warrant out of Pickaway County. In the months following Hurley appeared in court and pleaded not guilty and in March he was discharged with a court appearance. In May he was supposed to appear, but did not and in June Pickaway County issued a warrant out for his arrest, but he was nowhere to be found.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO