Region businesses, professionals receive industry honors

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 4 days ago
Northwest Indiana is home to numerous businesses representing a wide array of industries.

Specific business sectors often have trade organizations or other outlets that recognize milestones or honor company as well as individual achievements. Here are some awards and honors recently presented to some businesses and professionals across Northwest Indiana:

Staff from Franciscan Health Michigan City recognized three of their colleagues for their team approach to patient care and rapport with staff and patients. Dr. Elias Sallom received the 2022 St. Luke Award and nurses Abby Knoll, and Jill Ross are the 2022 St. Camillus Award recipients. The St. Luke Award recognizes physicians who have an outstanding rapport with nurses, patients and their families. The St. Camillus Award is named for St. Camillus, who, despite having an incurable wound on his leg, was dedicated to the care of the sick.

Franciscan Health cancer programs in Crown Point, Michigan City and Olympia Fields earned three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons. To earn the accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

Franciscan Health Crown Point received three American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Valparaiso University Athletics led the Missouri Valley Conference in academic achievement. The NCAA in late June released its latest Academic Progress Rate data. Valpo led the conference with eight programs achieving perfect APR scores of 1,000. The score measures eligibility and retention and provides a snapshot of academic success for each sport.

Forbes magazine recently released its lists of America’s Best Banks in Each State for 2022 and Best Credit Unions in Each State for 2022. In Best Banks category from Indiana or with a major presence in the state include, First Financial Bank, Huntington Bank, 1st Source Bank, First Merchants and Centier Bank. In the Best Credit Unions category from Indiana include, Purdue Federal Credit Union, Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, Centra Credit Union, Via Credit Union and Forum Credit Union.

Northwest Health – Porter earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal advanced certification for its Primary Stroke Center by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Comments / 0

 

Michigan City, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

