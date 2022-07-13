Young girl dies week after being pulled from pool at Kansas City amusement park

A young girl died from her injuries a week after she was pulled from an attraction at Oceans of Fun water park in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Kansas City Star.

The child — whose name and age have not been disclosed — was in distress at the Coconut Cove pool when a staff member had to pull her out on July 5, according to park spokesman Dwayne McMulkin.

After medical personnel performed CPR, the girl was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital with critical injuries, according to the outlet.

But just a week after she was being treated in the hospital, Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. announced that she succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the girl’s injuries is unknown at this time.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” McMulkin said.

Coconut Cove opened in 1992 and is a 4.5-foot-deep pool that contains short body slides and holds 500,000 gallons of water, according to the park’s site.

Life jackets are required for children who stand less than 52 inches tall in bare feet. Children less than 42 inches tall are required to wear a life jacket and be accompanied by supervision.

Oceans of Fun water park says it will remain closed until further notice.