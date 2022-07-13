ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Young girl dies week after being pulled from pool at Kansas City amusement park

By Joshua Lynch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A young girl died from her injuries a week after she was pulled from an attraction at Oceans of Fun water park in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Kansas City Star.

The child — whose name and age have not been disclosed — was in distress at the Coconut Cove pool when a staff member had to pull her out on July 5, according to park spokesman Dwayne McMulkin.

After medical personnel performed CPR, the girl was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital with critical injuries, according to the outlet.

But just a week after she was being treated in the hospital, Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. announced that she succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the girl’s injuries is unknown at this time.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” McMulkin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EBP7_0gdyvloo00
The young girl died a week after she was pulled from the Coconut Cove pool in Kansas City on July 5, 2022.

Coconut Cove opened in 1992 and is a 4.5-foot-deep pool that contains short body slides and holds 500,000 gallons of water, according to the park’s site.

Life jackets are required for children who stand less than 52 inches tall in bare feet. Children less than 42 inches tall are required to wear a life jacket and be accompanied by supervision.

Oceans of Fun water park says it will remain closed until further notice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Water Park#Accident#The Kansas City Star
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy