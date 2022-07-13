ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump hits back at Elon Musk, says he could have made him ‘drop to his knees and beg’

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump has hit back at Elon Musk for calling him too old to run again — claiming he could have made the world’s richest man “drop to [his] knees and beg” when he was in the White House.

Trump used his Twitter rival Truth Social to attack Musk, 51, in an ongoing war of words that on Monday saw the Tesla mogul saying it was “time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.”

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” the 45th commander-in-chief claimed.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless,” Trump wrote of Musk, who faces legal action after pulling out of his much-hyped offer to buy the social media giant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1BSZ_0gdyvkw500
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that he could have made Musk “drop to [his] knees and beg” when he visited him in the White House.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBnKe_0gdyvkw500
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a rally in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 9, 2022.

“Also, lots of competition for electric cars!” Trump insisted of Tesla.

“P.S. Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach!” the former president added.

“Have fun Elon and [Jack Dorsey] go to it!” he wrote, referring to the Twitter founder who had supported Musk’s plans to take over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJ6lx_0gdyvkw500
Then-President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 30, 2020.

The former president tagged a Truth Social account for @Jack that was set up for Dorsey “whenever you’re ready” — with Trump the one account it is following.

Space pioneer Musk had questioned Trump’s age while replying to a clip of the former president slamming him as “another bulls–t artist.”

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” the world’s richest person tweeted in response to Trump’s comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8W8Q_0gdyvkw500
Elon Musk opened Tesla’s “Gigafactory” in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin, Germany, on March 22, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMxcc_0gdyvkw500
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 Starlink satellites launches from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 17, 2022.

Musk — worth more than $225 billion, according to Forbes — also claimed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would “easily win ” if he ran against Trump, insisting, “He doesn’t even need to campaign.”

