ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeremy Vine says accused BBC radio presenter is like ‘Jimmy Savile of trolling’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrWZO_0gdyuBGz00

TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine said a broadcaster accused of stalking him is “the Jimmy Savile of trolling” and “watching this man is like swimming in sewage”.

Vine, who is well known for his shows on BBC Radio 2 and Channel Five, began giving evidence on Wednesday morning in the Nottingham Crown Court trial of former BBC Radio Leeds presenter Alex Belfield, saying he was targeted by an “avalanche of hatred”.

He told a jury: “This is not a regular troll here. This is the Jimmy Savile of trolling.”

Referring to videos shown in court from Belfield’s YouTube show, Vine said he wishes he had not watched some of the content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q54MH_0gdyuBGz00
TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine, left, arriving at Nottingham Crown Court to evidence (Dave Higgens/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “I wished I hadn’t. Watching this man is like swimming in sewage.”

Vine said: “The first time I saw Alex Belfield, or heard his name, was when he uploaded a commentary on me that referred to me as a c***.

“I thought, ‘It’s absolutely disgusting.’

“I found it shocking and distressing and it made me worried.”

He added: “I thought, ‘This guy is dangerous.’

“I have in the past had a physical stalker who followed me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IF8Mz_0gdyuBGz00
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield using his phone as he arrives at Nottingham Crown Court earlier this month (PA) (PA Wire)

“That is a picnic compared to this guy.

“It’s like an avalanche of hatred that you get hit by.”

At one point, Vine, who stood in the witness box wearing a blue suit, lighter blue striped shirt and navy tie, said: “I note the defendant is smirking throughout my evidence. It won’t stop me.”

Prosecutors allege that Belfield, 42, caused serious alarm or distress to Vine, former BBC Radio Leeds mid-morning show host Stephanie Hirst, and BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith.

Opening the Crown’s case against Belfield, prosecutor John McGuinness QC said Vine was subjected to a “constant bombardment” of harassing tweets and YouTube videos in 2020.

The court was told Belfield, of Mapperley, Nottingham, started out as a broadcast assistant on local radio and in recent years set up a YouTube channel known as Celebrity Radio.

He denies eight counts of stalking alleged to have been committed between 2012 and 2021, including three counts relating to two managers and another presenter who worked at BBC Radio Leeds.

Vine told the jury he had to explain to his then-13-year-old daughter that he was worried one of Belfield’s 500,000 online followers could “have a knife or acid or something”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZR9P_0gdyuBGz00
Vine, left, has told jurors about his upset at Belfield’s alleged behaviour (Dave Higgens/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “I saw her shrink.”

Vine said it was a year before his younger daughter, now 15, regained her confidence in leaving the family home.

Looking at the defendant, he said: “She’s his victim as well, and he doesn’t even know her name.”

The presenter said: “There will be one person of the 500,000 who will want to hurt someone coming out of my house. If it’s me, fair enough. If it’s my daughter, no.”

He added: “It felt like I had a fish hook in my face and my flesh was being torn and the only way to avoid further pain was to stay completely still.

“I was brought so low. I just thought, ‘There’s no point broadcasting if the effect is that I’ve got this.'”

Vine became visibly upset in the witness box as he remembered someone calling him a “thieving toe-rag” after he posted online about his late father – a reference, he said, to a “completely and utterly untrue” accusation made by the defendant.

The jury was shown videos in which Belfield accuses the BBC presenter of stealing £1,000 in BBC licence fee money to spend on a memorial service for his friend, the radio executive John Myers, in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtlSl_0gdyuBGz00
Belfield is said to have 500,000 online followers (PA) (PA Wire)

Vine’s voice broke as he explained how the first comment after he posted a Facebook tribute to his late father said: “What would your father have said if he had known his son was a thieving toe-rag?”

Crying, Vine said: “I couldn’t handle it. I couldn’t handle it.”

He said he contacted the user who posted the comment, which was later removed, and was told they had seen Belfield’s YouTube channel.

Vine said he was left “numb with fear” when Belfield asked his followers for details about his family and friends.

The witness said: “These videos are still online.

“In a thousand years’ time, my great-great-grandchildren will see stories about how I stole £1,000 and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Asked how he felt about being accused of stealing money to honour a friend, he said: “It couldn’t get any worse. It’s disgusting.”

He said: “All I have is my reputation for being honest. That’s all a journalist has. Once that goes, you can’t be a journalist anymore.”

Every reference to him makes my flesh creep

Vine said he talked to other broadcasters about stalking but “no-one had seen anything like this”.

He added: “This is absolutely Olympic-level stalking – even for broadcasting.”

The presenter said of Belfield: “Every reference to him makes my flesh creep.”

Vine said he also wanted to correct Belfield’s many references to his £700,000 BBC salary, saying it was “less than half that”.

The broadcaster said he was “staggered” when Belfield suggested in court that he was not afraid of the defendant.

Vine said: “I’m staggered. It’s fine to be cross-examined by the accused stalker but for a person to say I can’t have been afraid of him is staggering.

“Yes, I was afraid of you, and I still am.”

Vine compared his attitude to Belfield with a group of anti-vax activists who were reported to have approached his home recently, adding: “The threat I felt Belfield posed to me is several dozen times higher.

“The reason is not that he would turn up in person, it was because he doesn’t know, and I don’t know, what one of 500,000 others might attack me.

“And he’s doing his best to drive them to do it.”

He told the court he received 5,000 to 10,000 hateful tweets after the defendant’s comments.

The case was adjourned until Thursday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Alex Belfield
Person
Jeremy Vine
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newschain

‘Typical’ quips the Queen as mobile phone rings during hospice visit

The Queen saw the funny side when a mobile phone rang at a crucial moment as she officially opened a £22 million hospice building. The 96-year-old monarch, joined by the Princess Royal, was making a rare public appearance outside Windsor Castle, to formally launch the new home of the Thames Hospice, which has been welcoming royals for decades.
CELL PHONES
newschain

Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death

An amusement park in north-west Denmark is to scrap a rollercoaster for good after a 14-year-old girl died, reportedly when the rear part of the ride came off the rails. A 13-year-old boy also suffered hand injuries on Thursday on the Cobraen rollercoaster at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Uk#Bbc Radio 2#Channel Five
newschain

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Cameron Smith savours ‘awesome’ Open win and sidesteps LIV Golf questions

Australia’s Cameron Smith hailed his Open Championship victory as “unbelievable” after a stunning final round at St Andrews secured a maiden major title. Smith overturned a four-shot deficit courtesy of his second 64 in the space of three days, the 28-year-old from Brisbane finishing 20 under par to beat the previous record on the Old Course of 19 under set by Tiger Woods in 2000.
GOLF
newschain

Joe Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East

Joe Biden has said the US “will not walk away” from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile corner of the globe and boost the worldwide flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices. His remarks – delivered at the Gulf Co-operation Council...
POTUS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy