Muncie, IN

Arts Commission, Department of Education partner to provide professional development to 80 classroom educators, teaching artists

wbiw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced Tuesday that 80 classroom educators and teaching artists will participate in the Arts Integration Learning Labs professional development opportunities this week. The Learning Labs, developed via a partnership between the Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana Department of Education, are...

www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

FSSA announces new funding for mental health services in conjunction with the new 988 helpline

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction is providing new funding to help build and support projects in Indiana to improve mental health services for Hoosiers. This includes funding appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly in House Enrolled Act 1001, and additional funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and other sources.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Lawrence County 4-H Fair Pig Scramble full of competition

LAWRENCE COUNTY – The annual Lawrence County 4-H Fair Pig Scramble went off with a bang, Wednesday night, as 25 groups competed in wrangling a pig in front of over 100 people. Each team had four contestants attempt to catch the pig within the 45-second limit, and place it...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita issues statement regarding Dr. Caitlin Bernard case

INDIANAPOLIS – Following the abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio girl performed by Dr. Caitlin Bernard, Attorney General Todd Rokita released the following statement. “Aside from the horror caused here by illegal immigration, we are investigating this situation and are waiting for the relevant documents to prove if the abortion and/or the abuse were reported, as Dr. Caitlin Bernard had requirements to do both under Indiana law. The failure to do so constitutes a crime in Indiana, and her behavior could also affect her licensure. Additionally, if a HIPAA violation did occur, that may affect the next steps as well. I will not relent in the pursuit of the truth.”
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Police Log: July 15, 2022

5:55 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1300 block of 15th Street. 7:48 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2900 block of Brock Lane. 8:04 a.m. Report of theft in the 1900 block of Plaza Drive. 8:17 a.m. medical emergency in the 4200 block of Smith Drive. 8:47 a.m. Juvenile problem in...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Gunner to take his shot at Ancilla College

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence’s Gunner Connaughton thought his wrestling career was complete. Fate, and a friend, intervened. Connaughton, a three-time regional qualifier for the Stars, signed with Marian University’s Ancilla College on Thursday. He will join former teammate Reese Hamblen, who was instrumental in getting Connaughton his shot with the Chargers, on the Ancilla roster.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Major drug bust sees four individuals arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation into a Lawrence County drug trafficking organization by making multiple arrests on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. ISP troopers and detectives served numerous search...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

