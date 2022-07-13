Arts Commission, Department of Education partner to provide professional development to 80 classroom educators, teaching artists

INDIANAPOLIS – Following the abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio girl performed by Dr. Caitlin Bernard, Attorney General Todd Rokita released the following statement. “Aside from the horror caused here by illegal immigration, we are investigating this situation and are waiting for the relevant documents to prove if the abortion and/or the abuse were reported, as Dr. Caitlin Bernard had requirements to do both under Indiana law. The failure to do so constitutes a crime in Indiana, and her behavior could also affect her licensure. Additionally, if a HIPAA violation did occur, that may affect the next steps as well. I will not relent in the pursuit of the truth.”

