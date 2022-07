The 2022 4th of July celebration in Saugerties had many livid, but it sounds like their anger may have had an effect on future events. Earlier this month, we told you about how the 4th of July fireworks show at Cantine Field in Saugerties caused quite a bit of drama with residents. If you missed it, the yearly fireworks display was scheduled to start after the Saugerties Stallions baseball game was finished. Organizers thought the baseball game would be over no later than 10 p.m. but due to the game going longer than expected, the fireworks didn't start until almost 11 p.m.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO