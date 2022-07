ARLINGTON, Tex. – The Texas Rangers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead but were unable to hold on, as they fell to the Seattle Mariners Thursday night, 6-5 at Globe Life Field. The loss spoiled another solid outing by All-Star hurler Martin Perez, who allowed one run on three hits and struck out nine in five innings of work.

