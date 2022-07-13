Out & About: Week of July 14, 2022

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bhoggard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.

July 15

Little River Circuit All-Breed Show

WILLIAMSTON - The Senator Bob Martin Eastern Ag. Center will be hosting the Little river Circuit All-Breed, 4-H, AQHA Classes Horse show. The show will be from 8 a.m. — 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 8 a.m. — 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Admission for spectators is free.

For details please visit www.martinganza.com; email showsec@embarqmail.com or call 919-894-0600.

The Senator Bob Martin Ag. Center is located at 2900 N.C. 125 South in Williamston.

July 17

Blood Drive Event

BEAR GRASS - The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

The event will be held at the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church.

To book a time, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Bear Grass Presbyterian Church is located at 6441 East Bear Grass Rd. in Bear Grass.

Blood Drive Event

JAMESVILLE - The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 12 – 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

The event will be held at the Jamesville Fire Department and EMS.

To book a time, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Jamesville Fire Department and EMS is located at 1035 Hayes St. in Jamesville.

July 18

Vehicle Safety Inspection Class Meets

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education for Martin Community College is offering this training from 6 – 10 p.m. on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19.

This training will be held at the Williamston campus.

The fee for this training is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

July 19

Concealed and Carry Handgun Class Meets

WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering this training from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

The eight hour course will be held at the Windsor campus.

The fee for this course is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

The Martin Community College Windsor Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.

Defensive Driving Class Meets

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education for Martin Community College is offering this training from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

The training will be held at the Williamston campus.

The fee for this training is $105.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

July 23

Forklift Operator Class Meets

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering this training from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

This training will be held at the Williamston campus.

The fee for this training is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

July 25

Blood Drive Event

WILLIAMSTON - The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 2 – 6 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

The event will be held at the Moratoc Park.

To book a time, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Moratoc Park is located at 102 River Dr. in Williamston.

July 30

Indoor Flea Market Day

OAK CITY - West Martin Community Center is hosting an indoor flea market from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

It is $20 per space for sellers.

Sellers will need to bring their own tables.

To participate in selling contact Barbara Council at westmartincc@gmail.com or call 252-795-4398.

West Martin Community Center is located at 402 South NC 125 in Oak City.

August 1

Effective Teacher Training Course Meets

WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering this training from 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. starting on Monday, August 1 and ending on Thursday, August 4.

This course will be held on the Martin Community College Windsor Campus.

The fee for this course is $125.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

The Martin Community College Windsor Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.

August 2

Digital Photography Class Meets

WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering this training from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays starting on Tuesday, August 2 and ending on Tuesday, September 20.

This class will be held on the Martin Community College Windsor campus.

The fee for this class is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

The Martin Community College Windsor Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.

August 15

Emergency Medical Technician Night Academy

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will be offering a EMT Night Academy from 6 – 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and occasional Saturdays starting Monday, August 15 lasting until December 17.

The course will be held on the Williamston campus.

The fee for this class is $180.

The deadline to apply is July 1.

For additional information or to register for the class, contact Robert Whistler via email at rw08276@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0266.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

August 16

Apprentice Line Technician Academy Class

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is now accepting applications for the next Apprentice Line Technician Program. Class will meet Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. starting on Monday, August 15.

This class is a total of 420 hours, once the class is underway the meeting hours will vary in order to accommodate outdoor activities.

This class will be held at the Williamston campus.

This program qualifies for “Career in a Year” funding, which covers the cost of tuition.

The fee for this class is $180.

Applications are available on the Continuing Education page of MCC’s website at https://www.martincc.edu/otherconed.

Those interested in applying may also contact Nathan Mizell via eamil at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0232.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

August 18

Refrigeration Certificate Class

WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College will be offering four refrigeration classes needed to ear a certificate in refrigeration this fall. The first class will begin on Thursday, August 18 in Refrigeration and HVACR Electricity.

Comfort Cooling will begin on October 4 and Refrigeration Systems will begin on November 7.

Financial aid is available for those who qualify.

For more information or to register visit the MCC website at www.martincc.edu, email help@martincc.edu or call 252-789-1521.

August 20

Nursing Assistant Refresher Course Rescheduled

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College has rescheduled the dates for upcoming NA II Refresher Course. The course will be from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. starting Saturday, August 20, Saturday, August 27 and the last date is Saturday, September 3.

The course will be held on all Saturdays on the Williamston campus.

This is the last time this class will be offered until the summer of 2023.

Financial aid for tuition and materials may be available through WIOA (NC Works) in the person residing county.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Ongoing

Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc.

WILLIAMSTON - Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is now open for church services. Hours of worship are 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sundays.

Monthly Service will be at 3 p.m. on the 4th Sunday of the month.

The pastor at Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is Pastor Cynthia Pointe.

Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is located at 112 East Main St. in Williamston.

Career in a Year Tuition

WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College will be offering Career in a Year Funding.

Martin Community College has organized 45 of its programs into credential-producing, short-term segments of classes that qualify for “Career in a Year” funding.

Martin Community College’s Fall semester will being on August 18.

Contact admissions@martincc.edu.

or call 252-789-0268 to begin applying.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Martin Community Historical Society

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.

They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the pastyears and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.

Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.

Annual Fall Bazaar

WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.

Meeting

FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Cosmetology Services

WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.

The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.

Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.

Food Pantry

WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).

Hamilton Book Cabinet

HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.

Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.

For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.

Disabled American Veterans

WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.

Shrine Club

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.

Shrinettes

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.

Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.

Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.

For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.

There is no charge for this service.

Veterans

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.

For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.

No appointment necessary.

Skill Building Sessions

ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.

Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.

These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.

Classes

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.