ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Officer creates portrait of 73-year-old man killed in North Philly attack

By 6abc Digital Staff, Katherine Scott
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

The portrait shows the man friends and family affectionately called "Simmie" wearing a suit with a red tie and a cap.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A forensic artist with the Philadelphia Police Department, known for creating portraits of fallen officers, is remembering a 73-year-old resident who was murdered while out for an early morning walk.

Officer Jonny Castro shared his portrait of James Lambert, Jr. to his social pages on Tuesday afternoon.

The portrait shows the man's friends and family affectionately called "Simmie" wearing a suit with a red tie, red handkerchief and a cap.

"Even in his 70's, he took a great amount of pride in his appearance. His niece said James still dressed with style each and every day," Castro wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g42yf_0gdysryZ00

Fourteen-year-old Richard Jones, who turned himself in to police, has been charged as an adult in Lambert's killing.

Police say Jones has been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

The teenager has been identified by authorities as one of the seven juveniles seen on surveillance attacking Lambert around 2:38 a.m. on Friday, June 24 on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.

The children were seen striking Lambert multiple times with a construction cone.

"At one point he tried to get up to run away but they continued their assault. Surveillance video captured the teens smiling and laughing as they pummeled the elderly man," Castro said.

Lambert died from his injuries the next day.

Jones surrendered on Monday, along with a 10-year-old child who was later released. A 14-year-old girl turned herself in on Wednesday.

In his post, Castro said Lambert was a lifelong resident of Philadelphia. The walk he was taking was one he did regularly for the last 60 years of his life, the officer said.

"He was at his 85-year-old sister's house for dinner just hours before the violent attack, and would regularly visit his family members who all still live in the area," Castro said.

Elsie Stephens, the victim's sister, told Action News earlier this week she is struggling to comprehend what happened.

"When my parents died I raised my brothers and sisters. It's so sad he lived that long and these kids would take his life and beat him like he was nothing in the street," Elsie Stephens said. "He was trying to get away from them and they ran behind him and beat him like he was nothing."

Lambert's niece, Rochelle Stephens, said the hardest part was telling her grandson that Uncle Simmie didn't make it.

"He kept saying, 'He's going to be alright. Uncle Simmie is coming home. He's going to be OK,'" Rochelle Stephens said. "And for my 3-year-old grandson to understand that now he is never coming back, he holds onto the funeral card and says, 'They took my uncle.'"

Comments / 77

Tiffany Rae
4d ago

All of the teens should be charged. I can't believe a 10yr old would even involve himself in this. I have a 10yr old and he is literally scared just from being yelled at. Wouldn't hurt a fly.

Reply(5)
36
Margaret Sigler
4d ago

The rest of them teenagers need too turn themselves in now ! Parents needs too make them turn. them in . MAKE THEM FACE THERE PUNISHMENT!shouldnt of been out that time of morning doing whatever that cause them too go outside. Yes Parents dont go check there rooms at night to make such they are in bed .Make the Parents do some Punishment too for allowing there children too run wild ! awwwwthis was very heartbreaking . CHARGE ALL OF THEM ,THEY NEED TO KNOW WHAT THEU DID WOULD COME WITH SERVE PUNISHMENT

Reply(3)
23
DEBORA DEVAUGHN
4d ago

Why didn't the parents know where their kids were and what they were doing, at that time of night? Parents must teach children about accountability and responsibility for their actions or the criminal justice system will!!

Reply(14)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

38-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Saturday, June 4, 2022, a 38-year-old man was fatally shot in Philadelphia. According to police reports, the victim was involved in a fist fight with an unknown, bald black male when he was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Temple Hospital but ultimately died from his injuries. This tragic event is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 27 Shots Fired During Juniata Park Shooting That Sent 4 Men To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section has sent four men to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street around 4 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, authorities say. The man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. He will be transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: 96-Year-Old Woman Dies Due To Blunt Force Trauma To Head, Body In Roxborough; Man In Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a man in custody after a 96-year-old woman died due to sustaining blunt force trauma to her head and body inside the living room of a home in Roxborough on Sunday. The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on the 4200 block of Houghton Street. Police say they recovered a weapon. It’s unclear what led to the incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 24-Year-Old Man Dies After Shooting In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest once and killed in Southwest Philadelphia. The incident occurred around the 6100 block of West Passyunk Avenue on Saturday at 3:22 a.m. The man was transported to Methodist Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead at 3:52 a.m. The driver of the private vehicle got into a second vehicle and drove away. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#North Philly#Murder#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed Along Kelly Drive In Fairmount Park: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head and killed along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were investigating in a parking lot near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Shooting in Philadelphia: Suspect Wanted

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect wanted for shooting two people on July 7, 2022. The incident occurred at 12:56 am on the 2900 block of Kensington Ave. A 20-year-old black female victim was shot in the knee and buttocks, while a 17-year-old black male victim received a single gunshot wound to his buttocks. Both victims were transported to Temple Hospital and listed in stable condition. The shooter was seen exiting a corner store just before firing into a crowd of people and then fleeing east on Orleans St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

Police try to determine if Philadelphia man, charged with murdering 3 men, killed others

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police have arrested a Philadelphia man who they say targeted SEPTA bus riders, seemingly at random, killing three men he didn’t know. Derick Jones, 21, has been charged with murder. He is suspected of killing 20-year-old Zamir Syrus in June and, a week ago, gunning down Tyheim Tucker, 21, and Justin Smith, 20, on their way home from work.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

14-year-old in custody for SEPTA subway shooting

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A 14-year-old has turned himself in for Thursday’s shooting at the SEPTA subway stop at 15th and Market streets in Center City. A 19-year-old remains in critical condition, after being shot in the stomach, hand and chest. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy