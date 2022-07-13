Italy vs Iceland - Euro 2022: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
By Ali Rampling
90min
4 days ago
Italy will be looking to bounce back from their crushing 5-1 defeat to France in their Euro 2022 group opener as they take on Iceland at the Academy Stadium on Thursday evening. Group D appears the most open group at this summer's Euros, and Iceland's draw with Belgium in...
There's everything to play for in the final round of Group D matches at Euro 2022, with Italy and Belgium both in with a shout of qualifying for the knockout stages when they meet at the Academy Stadium on Monday evening. A victory for either team could send them through...
Netherlands had to come from behind to draw against Sweden and survived a scare against Portugal, but the Dutch can now win Group C if they at least match Sweden's result in the final round of fixtures before the knockouts. In Switzerland, they face a side that gave up a...
Sweden and Portugal will meet in the final round of Group C fixtures this weekend. The Swedes came into Euro 2022 as one of the tournament favourites and will secure a place in the knockout rounds as long as they don't lose fall to a surprise defeat here. But to win the group they need to make sure they have a superior goal difference to Netherlands, who currently lead the incredibly tight standings on goals scored.
MELBOURNE, July 18 (Reuters) - South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Qatar have submitted expressions of interest to replace China as hosts of next year's Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday.
Robert Lewandowski has revealed the reasons behind his upcoming move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona, adding that he wants to win titles with his new side. The Poland striker has arrived in Catalonia for a medical after both Bayern and Barça confirmed an agreement for the transfer, which is worth around €50m.
England and Spain have never met in the knockout stages of a major women's tournament, but when the pair go toe to toe in the quarter finals of Euro 2022, it will be familiar territory for Lucy Bronze. Five years earlier, England beat France 1-0 in the last eight of...
Frenkie de Jong will jet off to the United States as part of Barcelona's squad for their pre-season tour. 90min understands Manchester United have agreed a fee totalling €85m with Barca for De Jong, who does not want any deal to advance until he's paid a substantial amount in unpaid wages.
Mumbai City FC have completed the signing of defender Sanjeev Stalin from Kerala Blasters on Thursday, as they continue to add to their team in the summer transfer window. Stalin joins The Islanders in a deal that will keep him in Mumbai until the end of May 2026. The 21-year-old...
From St Mary's - England ensured they wrapped up their Euro 2022 group campaign with a flawless record after their 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland at St Mary's on Friday evening. The Lionesses head into the group stages having won three, scored 14 and conceded zero as goals from Fran...
France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe.With winds changing direction, authorities in southwestern France announced plans to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the raging flames.Three additional water-bombing planes were joining six others already making repeated runs over the flames and dense clouds of smoke, the Interior Ministry said Sunday night.It said more than 200 reinforcements were also being added to the 1,500-strong force of firefighters battling night and day to contain the blazes through the Gironde region's tinder-dry pine forests and sending burning embers into the air, further spreading the flames.
France have confirmed that forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto will miss the rest of Euro 2022 after picking up a knee injury. The Paris Saint-Germain striker - who is already the club's leading scorer aged just 23 - was substituted early on in Thursday's 2-1 win over Belgium, but it was reported on the French broadcast that the injury wasn't thought to be too serious.
Former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has completed a move to hometown club Royal Antwerp. The Belgium international left Spurs in the summer of 2021 for Qatari side Al-Duhail, going on to make 29 appearances for them and lifting the Emir of Qatar Cup. But his spell in the Middle East...
When coming up against the Netherlands in their first group stage match at Euro 2022, Sweden were seeking revenge. Back in 2019, a tough 1-0 loss against Oranje marked the end of their campaign at the World Cup in France. However, the long awaited rematch in Sheffield ended in a 1-1 draw.
Lisandro Martinez is flying to Manchester to complete his transfer to Man Utd, his agency have confirmed. The Argentine has agreed terms on a five-year deal at Old Trafford and is set to reunite with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. Man Utd have agreed to pay the Dutch champions...
West Ham United have agreed a deal in principle for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, 90min understands. The Hammers are looking to strengthen their forward line - to provide Michail Antonio with cover and increased competition - and have long been interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja. That interest remains...
Toronto FC announced the signing of Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi on Friday, pending an International Traffic Certificate and work permit. The versatile winger, who was part of Italy's Euro 2020 winning team last summer, joins on a deal through 2026 as a Designated Player. 90min reported that the Canadian team had...
Paulo Dybala has agreed to join Roma this summer, 90min can confirm, after Inter failed to put together the funds needed to pursue his signature. The 28-year-old walked away from Juventus earlier this summer after failing to agree the terms of a contract extension and was linked with a number of sides from across the continent, although Inter were expected to win the race.
Stade Reims have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the sale of striker Hugo Ekitike, but also revealed the French champions are paying less than what Newcastle offered for him. Ekitike was close to joining Newcastle in the January transfer window, but the move fell through...
Indian Super League (ISL) side, Mumbai City FC confirmed the signing of Alberto Noguera over the weekend, with the Spaniard joining the Islanders on a one-year deal, meaning that he will stay with them till May 2023. Noguera who played a key role in FC Goa winning the Durand Cup...
American striker Matthew Hoppe has received multiple loan approaches this summer, but he remains committed to succeeding with Mallorca, sources tell 90min. The 21-year-old moved to Mallorca in August 2021 following the relegation of Schalke, where he enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough with five goals in his first seven senior appearances. Despite Schalke's struggles, Hoppe ended the 2020/21 Bundesliga season with six goals in 22 appearances.
