Pitt Football HC Pat Narduzzi Named to Dodd Trophy Watchlist

The Panthers head coach was named a finalist for the honor last season.

PITTSBURGH -- Pat Narduzzi, muddled through six mostly fine, but still unspectacular seasons as head coach of the Pitt Panthers before finally breaking through in 2021.

He led the panthers to their first outright conference title in program history and an 11 wins, the most in a single season in 40 years. As a result, Narduzzi has been named to the preseason watchlist for the Bobby Dodd Trophy, awarded by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation to the head coach of a team 'who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity', according to a release from the organization itself.

Narduzzi joins 20 coaches from across the country, including three others from the ACC, on the early list. Joining him is Dave Aranda (Baylor), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Dave Clawson (Wake Forest), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Dave Doeren (NC State), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Like Fickell (Cincinnati), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kalani Sitake (BYU), Kriby Smart (Georgia), Mark Stoops (Kentucky), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Mel Tucker (Michigan State) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).

Narduzzi, who was named a finalist for the award last season, narrowly missed out on winning it. Cincinnati's Luke Fickell took home the honors after becoming the first coach to lead a Group of Five team to the College Football Playoff.

