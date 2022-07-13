Two Mississippi cities are top 10 in US for eating Chick-fil-A chicken biscuits

Two Mississippi cities eat the more Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit breakfast sandwiches than most cities the U.S., according to the fast food chain.

More chicken biscuits are sold in Jackson, Tennessee, than any other city in America, according to data complied by Chick-fil-A. But Jackson, Mississippi, ranks eighth on the list. Columbus, Mississippi, is No. 10.

“The chicken biscuit is a fan favorite morning entrée in cities from coast-to-coast, proving that biscuit love has no bounds,” the restaurant said.

Chick-fil-A began selling breakfast — and it’s iconic chicken biscuit — 37 years ago.

Here are the top 10 cities in U.S. for Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit consumption:

Jackson, TN Atlanta, GA Memphis, TN Gainesville, FL Monroe, LA Chattanooga, TN Jackson, MS Savannah, GA Columbus, MS

