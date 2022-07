Internet users are lining up to date Chris Evans after the Captain America star revealed he is “laser-focused” on finding a life partner.The actor’s statement has received praise from fans, who are keen to let him know they are “available” and willing to “submit an application”.During an interview with Shondaland to discuss Evans’ latest title, The Gray Man, he was asked whether there is anything he is “laser-focused” on in life.After pausing for a moment to reflect on the question, Evans said: “The answer would be maybe laser-focused on finding a partner.”“You know, someone that you want to live with....

