Video Games

Hunt: Showdown is getting rid of its leaderboard

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
4 days ago
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Hunt: Showdown)

Crytek is ditching its current leaderboard system in Hunt: Showdown (opens in new tab), with the developer saying it's "not in line with the original vision" for the feature.

The leaderboard will vanish in update 1.9, with Crytek working on a new iteration that can be implemented at a later date. "Leaderboards are an important feature of Hunt: Showdown," a developer update read. "However, we feel that the current version is not in line with the original vision we have for recognising the best of the best Hunters. This is in part due to past issues with exploits and the focus on KD over quality solo and team play."

Developer Update📢With Update 1.9 we have decided to remove the current iteration of the Leaderboard system from Hunt.Please read our post for more details at - https://t.co/kmh17HetXF pic.twitter.com/SXl2b4czM3July 12, 2022

The developer cited feedback from the community as a large reason for temporarily removing leaderboards, saying it's starting to work on "a better solution." There's no exact timeframe on when the feature will be updated and reintroduced, but Crytek said it'll continue to keep the community updated.

This is just a temporary removal of leaderboards—players are still able to peep their own stats and they'll remain visible on profiles. Still, the decision seems to have mostly gone down well with the community. Some feel that the leaderboard removal doesn't negate the problem though, and want Crytek to take it a step further and remove KD statistics entirely.

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak.

