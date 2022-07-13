ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Asus Zenfone 9 launching 28th of July

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Asus has announced that they will be holding a press event for the Asus Zenfone 9 on the 28th of July, the event will take place at 2 PM BST, 9 AM New York time, 3 PM European time and 9 PM in Tapei. The Asus Zenfone 9...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Mirror your iPhone screen to your large screen TV

If you would like to stream images, movies and applications from your phone directly to your large screen TV this quick guide will show you how easy it is. If you own an iPhone and a TV you will be pleased to know there are a number of ways you can mirror your iPhone to your large screen entertainment system wirelessly. Allowing you to watch movies, view photographs or simply browse the web on a larger screen from the comfort of your couch. This is also useful when sharing items with friends and family and allows you to quickly show a group of people photographs from your latest adventure or family celebration.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Nothing Phone 1 gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Nothing Phone 1 and now we get to have a look at the device in a new unboxing video. The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the design of the new Nothing Phone and also some of the handsets features.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature periscope camera lens

There have been rumors for some time that Apple will be bringing a periscope camera lens to their iPhone, this will apparently happen with the iPhone 15 and only the Pro Max model. The news that the iPhone 15 will be getting a periscope camera lens comes from respected Apple...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Orange Pi 5 RK3588S mini PC with 32GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6

Orange has this week announced it will soon be launching a new single-board PC to compete with the likes of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B and other mini PC systems. The Orange Pi 5 will be powered by a Rockchip RK3588S processor featuring a octa-core chip with four 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores supported by Mali-G610 MP4 graphics. Full Orange Pi 5 specifications are listed below.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Zenfone#Smartphone#Mobile#Smart Phone#Snapdragon
GeekyGadgets

iOS 15.6 Release Candidate 2 seeded to developers

Last week we had the first Release Candidate version of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, now Apple has released iOS 15.6 Release Candidate 2 to developers and public beta testers. Apple also released iPadOS 15.6 Release Candidate 2 to developers and public beta testers at the same time, hopefully, these should be the final Release Candidate versions. There must have been an issue in the first Release Candidate version for a second one to be released.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung launches first 24Gbps GDDR6 memory

Samsung has this week launched the industry’s first 24Gbps GDDR6 Memory designed to be fully compliant with JEDEC specifications and will be compatible with all GPU designs. The new 24Gbps GDDR6 memory from Samsung also features low-power options that help extend the battery life of laptops, as well as featuring dynamic voltage switching (DVS) technology which adjusts the operating voltage depending on performance requirements. Samsung will provide 20 Gbps and 16 Gbps versions with approximately 20% higher power efficiency at 1.1 V, compared to the 1.35 V GDDR6 industry standard.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung releases One UI Watch 4.5 beta 4

We recently heard that the new One UI Watch 4.5 would soon be coming to the Galaxy Watch range of devices and now Samsung has released the fourth beta of the software. The new Samsung One UI Watch 4.5 beta 4 brings a range of new features to the Galaxy Watch, you can see what is included in the latest beta below.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Honor X40i smartphone unveiled

Honor has launched a new Android smartphone, the Honor X40i and the device comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display that features a 60Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels. The new Honor X40i is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
GeekyGadgets

How to check your iPhone battery health

This guide is designed to show you how to check your iPhone battery health and also get the most out of charging your iPhone. The iPhone battery and other smartphone batteries will slowly degrade over time, the more often it is charged the more it degrades. How much the battery will degrade also depends on how the device is charged.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to downgrade from iOS 16 to iOS 15 (Video)

Apple recently released the first public beta of iOS 16, you can try the software out on your iPhone if you sign up for Apple’s public beta program. We previously saw a video on how to install the software on your iPhone. You may try the software out and...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Ucoolity 10h wearable air conditioner vest from $89

If you are searching for a wearable air conditioner system capable of keeping you cool in work or during your favourite activity, you may be interested in the Ucoolity wearable cooling vest. Now in its third generation the unique cooling vest offers a wearable air conditioner that can be used for up to 10 hours on a single charge and weighs just 460 g. Featuring fast cooling technology the air-conditioner can cool your body in just three seconds.
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air teardown (Video)

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air went on sale last Friday and now we get to find out more details about the device in a teardown video from Max Tech. The video below gives us a look at what is inside the new Apple M2 MacBook Air and we find out how the device is put together and what design changes Apple has made inside the device.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

System76 Launch Lite open source keyboard

System76 well-known for its Linux computer systems has this week launched a new open source keyboard in the form of the Launch Lite. Prices start from $199 for the configurable keyboard which features both open source hardware and firmware and is compatible with Linux, Windows and macOS. “A wide swath of customization options makes Launch flexible to your needs. The keyboard’s thoughtful design keeps everything within reach, vastly reducing awkward hand contortions.”
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

How to backup your Android Phone

It is important to backup your Android phone to ensure that all of your important data and information is saved. Once your device is backed up you can use the backup to restore your device or to move your information to a new device, although this may vary by manufacturer.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

AOC AU28G2XU2 144Hz gaming monitor

AGON AOC have this week introduced a new successor to its current U28G2XU monitor in the form of a 28″ or 71 cm AOC GAMING U28G2XU2 display. The latest addition to the range features a 144 Hz refresh rate and razor-sharp responsiveness of 1 ms GtG and will be available later this month priced at £690.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Arduino Cloud updates for tags, filters, blinks and galleries

The official Arduino development team has this week rolled out new Arduino Cloud updates for tags, filters, blinks and galleries enhancing the workflow of the cloud IDE. Tags introduced a new way to filter your Things based on your custom metadata, templates has also been enhanced further with new broader templates (which support a whole variety of boards; not just the Oplà Kit) we’ve gone right back to the classics.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Garmin Edge Explore 2 cycling computer launched

Garmin has unveiled its latest cycling computer, the Garmin Edge Explore 2, the device is compatible with normal road bikes and also with eBikes. The Edge Explore 2 comes with a 3-inch touchscreen display and it has up to 16 hours of battery life in normal mode and up to 24 hours in power save mode.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Corsair K70 Pro Mini 60% mechanical wireless keyboard $180

Corsair has introduced a new gaming keyboard to its range in the form of the K70 Pro 60% mechanical wireless keyboard now available to purchase priced at $180. The new keyboard offers three ways to connect allowing users to connect wirelessly on PC, Mac, and consoles using the companies Slipstream Wireless technology.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy