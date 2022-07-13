Asus Zenfone 9 launching 28th of July

Samsung has this week launched the industry’s first 24Gbps GDDR6 Memory designed to be fully compliant with JEDEC specifications and will be compatible with all GPU designs. The new 24Gbps GDDR6 memory from Samsung also features low-power options that help extend the battery life of laptops, as well as featuring dynamic voltage switching (DVS) technology which adjusts the operating voltage depending on performance requirements. Samsung will provide 20 Gbps and 16 Gbps versions with approximately 20% higher power efficiency at 1.1 V, compared to the 1.35 V GDDR6 industry standard.
Comments / 0