Concordia Concert To Benefit Ukraine

Robert L. Balfour, 75, of Butler, formerly of Mars, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was born in Mars on February 11, 1947 to the late Edward and Martha (McPherson) Balfour. Robert attended Mars High School and later went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a stone and block mason by trade. Robert loved working with his hands, hunting, fishing, war movies, and cooking. He was loved and will be forever missed. Robert was the beloved father of Karen (Chet) Davis, Brian Balfour, Robert (Sue) Balfour Jr, and Brandi Balfour. He is also survived by 2 brothers, 1 sister, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by 1 sister. All services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO