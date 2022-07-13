ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, PA

Concordia Concert To Benefit Ukraine

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of live vocal music are invited to attend a fundraiser performance in Cabot later this week. Concordia at Cabot Haven...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

 

butlerradio.com

Cranberry Community Days Roll On

Cranberry Township is continuing its annual Community Days celebration this weekend. Saturday’s schedule will include the Cranberry Community Chase 5K beginning with registration at 7:30 a.m. in Community Park. Also the Lions Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. and Rotary Bingo from 5 to 9 p.m. are planned for the Jaycees Shelter. Finally, a Mascot Meet and Greet will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring Iceburgh from the Penguins, McGruff the Crime Dog, and Spongebob Squarepants.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Firehouse Subs Hosting Fundraiser For Veterans In Need

A local business is supporting an important organization with a fundraiser this weekend. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and continuing until 9 p.m. Firehouse Subs at the Butler Crossing will donate 15% of every dollar spent at the restaurant to the Butler County Veterans in Need. Firehouse Subs owner and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

‘Star Party’ At Moraine Happening Saturday

Those looking for a fun outdoor activity this weekend are invited to visit Moraine State Park. A Star Party is planned for Saturday night from 8 to 10 p.m. at Pavilion 4 of the Lakeview Beach Area on the North Shore. Volunteers from the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Francis Edward “Frank” Malinski

He was born August 7, 1934, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Peter Malinski and the late Anna Stadnyk Malinski. Frank served in the U.S. Army until retirement on August 7, 1994. He then went on to work as a service manager for Gil Morrow and Mikan Automotive Dealership, retiring in 1999. Frank was one of the Charter Members and Founders of Oneida Valley Fire Company. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. Frank was a member of the following organizations: AARP, The Army Retired Enlisted Association, a Life Member of East Butler Volunteer Fire Company, Pennsylvania Sheriffs Association, Butler County Law Enforcement, F.O.P. Brady Paul Lodge #54, Butler Elks Lodge #170, Butler Moose Lodge #64, Slovak Sokol Society of Lyndora, American Legion Post #117 Butler, Life Member VFW Joseph Black Post #249, Italian Society of Butler, #272 Butler Lodge F & A M, Valley of New Castle Consistory, Syria Shriners A.A.O.N.M.S., and Caravan 14 of Butler.
BUTLER, PA
City
Cabot, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
butlerradio.com

Family Fun Day

Join Team Fishguy Transplant Foundation at their Organ Donor Awareness Day filled with FREE Mini Golf, Petting Zoo, Dragonfly Balloon Artist/Stilts Walker, Face Painting by Lisa Busa. Food Trucks: Burritos by Brett and Butler Hot Dog Shoppe. Register for $10,000 Hole In One Par 3 Contest. Presented By: Team Fishguy...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

People’s Health Clinic

Put People First! PA will be holding its second People’s Clinic at Diamond Park in Butler City. Members will be providing free blood pressure screenings, assistance signing up for state benefits, and information about upcoming Medicaid shut offs. Presented By: Southwest PA Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First!...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Robert L. Balfour

Robert L. Balfour, 75, of Butler, formerly of Mars, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was born in Mars on February 11, 1947 to the late Edward and Martha (McPherson) Balfour. Robert attended Mars High School and later went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a stone and block mason by trade. Robert loved working with his hands, hunting, fishing, war movies, and cooking. He was loved and will be forever missed. Robert was the beloved father of Karen (Chet) Davis, Brian Balfour, Robert (Sue) Balfour Jr, and Brandi Balfour. He is also survived by 2 brothers, 1 sister, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by 1 sister. All services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Ruth G. Lynn

She was born July 7, 1923 in Hilliards, the daughter of the late Frank and Selma (Brown) Fair. Ruth was a member of the North Washington United Presbyterian Church. She retired after 30 years of service as the food service director for Moniteau School District. Surviving are her son, Douglas...
HILLIARDS, PA
butlerradio.com

Robert C. Shultz III

Robert C. Shultz III, of Butler, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home. Born March 30, 1960 in Butler, PA, he is the son of Margaret “Peg” (Hariff) Shultz and the late Robert C. Shultz II. Robert was a graduate of Butler High...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Schools Set To Receive Increased State Funding

With the latest state budget setting aside record amounts for public education, school districts are set to receive that increased funding. Butler Superintendent Dr. Brian White says the district was allotted just over $33 million in state funding for this fiscal year. That’s an increase of $2.2 million from last year.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Redevelopment Applying For Grant Funding To Help City Parks

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler is applying for a large state grant in order to help the city of Butler with parks improvements. Authority operations manager Veronica Walker recently assisted with the preparation of an application for an over $1.4 million CDBG Cares Act grant to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

County Seeking Grant Funding For Boyers Sewer System

Butler County officials are looking for other possible funding avenues for a sewage replacement project in northern Butler County. The Department of Environmental Protection is requesting an upgrade of the sewage system in the Boyers area. However, it comes with a bit of a price tag at an estimated $5.2 million.
BOYERS, PA
butlerradio.com

Adams Twp. Couple Facing Drug & Child Endangerment Charges

A Butler County couple is facing charges after police say they left their children at home with drugs in the house. Our news partners at WPXI report that police in Adams Township were called to the home of Brannon and Brittany Irvin on Broadstone Drive earlier this week. Upon investigation,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler grad Morton selected to play all-star basektball event in Spain

Butler high school graduate Ethan Morton will join a number of standout collegiate basketball players who will travel to play in an all-star event in Spain. Morton is among 14 players named to an East Coast squad which includes John Hugley from Pitt who will play against all-stars from Spain. They will train at Columbia University August 1st and 2nd before heading overseas. Morton appeared in all 37 games for the Purdue Boilermakers last season.
BUTLER, PA

