Synology's best NAS for Plex is discounted by $100 for Prime Day

Synology makes a NAS enclosure for just about everyone. Whether you're in the market for an affordable server to store some files and backups or a powerful media center running Plex, there's a Synology NAS for you. Amazon Prime Day is well underway and there are some great Synology NAS on sale right now.

The Synology DiskStation DS920+ is a four-bay NAS that has plenty going for it. It's primarily designed for the home and office with multiple users connected simultaneously. It's also great for running Plex Media Server and you could transcode a 4K stream on the go.

It's available for $450 on Amazon , discounted by $100.

Synology DiskStation DS920+ | $550 $450 at Amazon

With four drive bays, an Intel processor, M.2 slots, upgradeable RAM, and a rock-solid OS, the DS920+ is amazing for running Plex. View Deal

Inside the Synology DiskStation DS920+ is a quad-core Intel Celeron J4125 processor, which is capable of hitting a boost speed of 2.7GHz. To make the most of this CPU is 4GB of ECC DDR4 RAM that can be bumped to 8GB, supported by Synology, though you could probably get away with more if you don't mind going it alone.

There are two NVMe slots that can be used for installing SSD drives. These can be used by DSM for caching and improve performance a little if you somehow manage to max out the RAM. The four drive bays allow you to install drives for a capacity of up to 80TB.

It is possible to use a Synology DX517 expansion unit with the DS920+ for an additional five drive bays. Two 1Gb LAN ports can be linked together for additional network bandwidth. Overall, the DS920+ is one stunning NAS enclosure and is more than powerful enough to run Plex Media Server and stream 4K content.

Want something a little different? We've rounded up the best Prime Day NAS deals that cover all enclosures from multiple brands, as well as some drives for building up storage volumes.

