How to donate during Give 716 event in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is proud to once again partner with Give 716, a local giving event that kicks off Thursday evening. Here’s how you can get involved.

What is Give 716?

Give 716 is a 36-hour online donation drive that helps support non-profit organizations in Western New York. It is organized by the Buffalo Bills and Sabres foundations.

When does Give 716 start?

The donation drive opens at 7:16 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. It runs through 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 (also known as 7/16 Day). You can make donations through their website.

Where does the money go?

That’s up to you! There are more than 500 local charities signed up to participate in this year’s Give 716 event. When you visit their site, you’ll have the option to have your gift split equally among all the participating charities, or you can specifically pick and choose which organization(s) your money goes to.

You can also research different organizations by category, such as animal-related charities, human and civil rights organizations, or faith-based groups. See all participating organizations here.

Donation matching and giveaways

There are numerous incentives to donate during Give 716, including donation matching periods and giveaways like signed Josh Allen jerseys, signed Rick Jeanneret banners, Give 716 T-shirts and more. Here’s a list:

Bills coach Sean McDermott and his wife, Jamie , together with the Bills and Sabres foundations, are kicking off the campaign by matching the first $50,000 donated starting at 7:16 p.m. on July 14 (up to $1,000 per individual donation will be matched).

, together with the Bills and Sabres foundations, are kicking off the campaign by matching the first $50,000 donated starting at 7:16 p.m. on July 14 (up to $1,000 per individual donation will be matched). Starting at 8 p.m. on July 14, the first 100 donors of $716 or more will receive an autographed Josh Allen jersey . There are only 100 available. This can be a donation to any number of charities, as long as the total adds up to $716 or more.

. There are only 100 available. This can be a donation to any number of charities, as long as the total adds up to $716 or more. The first 3,000 donors of $71.16 or more will receive a Give 716 T-shirt.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 15, the first 500 donors of $117.60 or more will receive an autographed Rick Jeanneret banner made by Oxford Pennant.

made by Oxford Pennant. The Bills and Sabres foundations will be awarding three $500 grants to charities every hour throughout the campaign. These will be selected randomly.

throughout the campaign. These will be selected randomly. There will be even more matching opportunities on Friday, July 15, thanks to sponsors including Delaware North, KeyBank, Dave & Adam’s Card World, Wegmans, Highmark, M&T Bank – East Buffalo, and the Bills and Sabres foundations.

What organizations are eligible to participate?

According to the Give 716 site, eligible nonprofit organizations must be qualified as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public charity and located within Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans or Allegany county. More info on eligibility can be found here.

How much money was donated last year?

In 2021, more than $1.1 million was donated in a 28-hour period.

