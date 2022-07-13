TPS board member Jerry Griffin calls for Superintendent’s resignation

Tulsa Public Schools Tulsa Public Schools (Russell Mills)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools board member Jerry Griffin is publicly calling for Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist’s resignation, following Monday night’s contentious board meeting.

Griffin and fellow board members E’Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshall are speaking up on their decisions to vote “no” on agenda items during Monday night’s school board meeting.

After the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said the items that were struck down are catastrophic for the district.

“At this time, we cannot pay our electric bills. We cannot pay for the natural gas to run our buses for the summer programs. We cannot provide reading tutors for our students. We cannot buy classroom materials, classroom technology, or computers” Gist said in a video posted to Facebook Monday night.

“The board did not approve the hiring of already selected teachers and support professionals who have accepted an offer to work at our schools year for the new year.”

Griffin and Marshall say they have reasons for their “no” votes.

“I voted them down because there was no discussion on the major items,” Griffin said.

“I will make no decision on this unless there’s an open and public discussion,” Marshall said.

“If this superintendent really cares about the children, if she really loves Tulsa, then she needs to step down,” Griffin said.

