ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt County to host summit on active mobility, transportation safety

By The Daily Reflector
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Myuay_0gdyp9lp00
A sharrow encourages motorists to share 10th Street in Greenville with bicyclists. Willow Abbey Mercando The Standard

Registration is underway for a statewide conference on active transportation and safety expected to bring widely recognized experts and advocates to Greenville in October.

The 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit, scheduled Oct. 27-29 at the East Carolina Heart Institute, will feature an internationally recognized transportation analyst and several national advocates for transportation safety, active mobility and walkable communities, BikeWalk NC announced Friday.

David Zipper, visiting fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, will kick off the summit with a discussion, the announcement said. It will focus on why communities should shift their focus from large, expensive, high-tech solutions to simple, cost-effective, easily-implemented ones that could quickly improve the road safety of active transportation users.

Joel Feldman, the founder of End Distracted Driving and a nationally known advocate who lost a daughter to distracted driving, will address effective interventions for minimizing distracted driving. In addition, Melody Warnick, author of “This is Where You Belong,” will speak on the role community walkability plays in establishing a sense of place, and Faye Paige Edwards, a long-time GirlTrek community organizer, will reflect on mobilizing communities, and especially women of color, to improve community health through walking.

The summit will also feature local leaders such as Sheriff Paula Dance and Dr. Andrea Oliver, with virtual pre-summit presentations from national delegates of America Walks, League of American Bicyclists, AARP’s Livable Communities and the National Council on Independent Living.

In collaboration with the Town of Winterville, AARP and other community partners, BikeWalk NC will also dedicate the first permanent traffic garden in eastern North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29.

This summit is being held in collaboration with the City of Greenville and its volunteer planning team.

“We see this statewide summit as a forum for sharing plans and policies about how to make transportation safe for all users,” said Terry Lansdell of BikeWalk NC. “The goal is to foster and energize collaboration on safe active mobility in communities across North Carolina.”

In order to create a fully accessible experience, the NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit will offer a Choose Your Price option and will live stream most of its sessions for virtual attendees, Friday’s announcement said.

For more information or to register, visit BikeWalkNC.org and select the “Summit” tab or contact Trish Farnham at programs@bikewalknc.org.

The summit is underwritten in part by NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Traffic
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
City
Winterville, NC
Pitt County, NC
Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Mobility#Distracted Driving#East Carolina#Bikewalk Nc#Harvard University#Girltrek
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
211
Followers
322
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy