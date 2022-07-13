ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Mackall gets 18 months in case that involved shootings

By By Caleb M. Soptelean
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

A 28-year-old Lusby man was sentenced to 18 months on July 1 following a plea to felony accessory after the fact related to an Aug. 7, 2021, shooting that injured two people.

Antoine Keith Mackall III was sentenced by St. Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge Joseph R. Stanalonis and given credit for 328 days in jail.

Mackall was originally charged with 21 offenses, including 16 felonies such as attempted first-degree and attempted second-degree murder. The remaining 20 charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Mackall was the getaway driver in the incident in which he and Diamante Ra’Quan Butler, 24, of Lexington Park and a woman were outside Last Drop Bar on Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood. One of the men and the woman tried to get into a bar, but were denied entry, according to police.

The trio eventually fled the scene in a white 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and shots were fired that resulted in two people being injured, according to a charging document.

A woman said she saw a man with a red shirt fire a handgun. Both men were wearing red shirts, according to the document.

On May 27, Butler was given three concurrent 20-year sentences for three counts of felony assault and a concurrent three-year sentence for possessing a loaded handgun.

Butler also faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly assaulting a corrections employee on May 3.

On May 19, a woman filed a complaint against Butler to have the court consider paternity, child support and health insurance coverage.

In 2021 and 2019, two other women successfully petitioned the court and won paternity complaints against Butler.

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

St Mary's County, MD
Serving Saint Mary's County, Maryland since 1883

 https://www.somdnews.com/enterprise/

