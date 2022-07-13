Suspect shot by deputies after firing shot during traffic stop

(file/MGN photo)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy tried to stop a vehicle driving at a high speed around 10:33 p.m. on South Timberline Road. The vehicle then turned eastbound onto East Prospect Road and stopped near Sharp Point Drive.

The driver of the vehicle opened the door and fired a handgun, the sheriff’s office said. At that point, a second deputy arrived to help and both deputies returned shots.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No deputies were injured.

The sheriff’s office said the Critical Incident Response Team was notified of the deputy-involved shooting and Fort Collins Police Services will lead the investigation into the shooting.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.