At 7:20 am Sunday, the Pittburg Police Department received a report of a male struck by gunfire and was on E 12th Street in the City of Pittsburg. Originally, Pittsburg police received a report of fireworks at approximently 7:15 am and by 7:20 had reports of the gunfire that had occurred in the area of E 10th Street and Railroad. Police located a male victim who had been struck in the upper leg.

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO