Positive Aging Program-Living Alone (for Men and Women) - Virtual

Gabrielle Zevin has all the stories. The author of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, a tremendous new novel about art, friendship and gaming, has had her work dismissed as “charming”. “Lovely”. “Easy-going”. She knows the ways she’s been “constantly made to make myself smaller, as a woman, writing novels”. Literally, in one instance. “There was another book that I know that has the exact same word count as mine, written by a male, that was printed to be 240 pages longer than one of mine recently.” She imagines critics reviewing it – this “bigger book” – as “pacier, because the...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO