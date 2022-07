MONMOUTH, ILL. (07/15/2022) Monmouth College had 165 student-athletes, representing 17 sports, named Midwest Conference Academic All-Conference on Friday. Of those 165 student-athletes, 98 represent women’s teams while 67 come from men’s teams. The baseball team leads the way with 19 overall selections while the women’s indoor and outdoor track & field teams both had 18 honorees. Football (14), softball (13), volleyball (12) and women’s soccer (12) were also in double digits. Volleyball and softball had the second most selections in the MWC while both women’s track & field teams were third and baseball was fourth.

