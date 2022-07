NEEDHAM -- On Aug. 6 and 7, more than 6,000 riders, including two riders from Millbury, eight from Sutton and 11 from Grafton, will pedal in the Pan-Mass Challenge, a bike-a-thon with one and two-day routes from 25 to 210 miles, with the goal of topping last year’s record-breaking gift and raising $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO