Well-Timed Integrated Supply Chain Management Solutions Benefiting Customers

For businesses, it would seem that it has never been more important than now to focus on supply chain management as the world copes with the intensifying geopolitical conflicts arising from the Ukraine-Russia war.

Highly efficient supply chains have been known to make businesses more operationally savvy, helping expose potential risks and improving financial efficiency, resulting in improved revenue overall.

While traditional supply chain management (SCM) incorporates techniques and practices to run the end-to-end supply chain of a business efficiently, the focus today is reportedly more on supply chain integration (SCI). True integration is meant to combine all the links in the chain, including suppliers, manufacturers and end customers, building a tight collaboration between the parties through technologies.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN is one example of a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider, offering professional supply chain solutions to Chinese. Nisun was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai.

Arguably central to the SCI process is the availability of a standardized technology platform within which businesses and suppliers can work collaboratively to simplify and streamline logistics and distribution. Tight integration is understood to enable the close cooperation of all parties upstream and downstream in the chain, ensuring their immediate readiness for disruptions in the business environment and helping businesses to stay competitive.

Nisun states that it deploys its own in-house technology platform that incorporates supply chains, banking, securities, insurance, small- to medium-enterprises (SMEs) and state-owned enterprises to link the various streams in the chain for its customers.

Through its platform, Nisun reportedly provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing and the digital transformation of technology companies and financial institutions.

A Diversified Portfolio Reigns Supreme

Nisun operates in a portfolio of industries including e-Commerce, coal and agriculture, which it says has enabled it to play an active role in supporting its customers during the current trends of surging energy prices and fertilizer shortages. It states that it provides:

A range of technology-driven customized financing solutions to SMEs through a closed-loop network built on fintech platforms

Direct banking solutions to SME commercial banks and other financial institutions

Supply chain services to the coal industry including transactional promotion, pricing analysis, logistics, market guidance, payment settlement and financing

Technological advantages that provide comprehensive high-quality and effective agricultural supply chain management solutions

Because of Nisun's presence in multiple industry sectors, it counts companies like X Financial XYF , 360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT and Yiren Digital Ltd. ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company") YRD are among its competitors.

The company says that it is exploring new areas such as the domestic trade container logistics industry to reduce enterprise logistics costs. It continues to deepen its role in the industrial and financial integration of businesses.

At a time when the prolonged Ukraine-Russia war and the pandemic have knocked the global supply chain to its knees, Nisun believes its supply chain offerings in the coal, agriculture and the fast-growing e-Commerce industry will position it to serve upstream and downstream aspects of these industries including their manufacturers, suppliers and end customers.

According to some analysts, Nisun is currently trading at a low price-to-sales ratio but asserts that its stock price is not a true indication of its performance which, according to its website, indicates a turnover that has quadrupled from $42.19 million in 2020 to over $160 million in 2021.

To learn more about the company visit ir.nisun-international.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash