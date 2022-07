LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they’re investigating a traffic crash that seriously injured a pedestrian early Friday morning. Per a Town of Leland release, investigators currently understand that a person was hit by a vehicle travelling the same direction. They were walking on the center of the northbound lane of U.S. 17 towards Wilmington near the Village Road exit at about 5:40 a.m.

LELAND, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO