Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Delta Air Lines DAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $13.40 billion.

• Fastenal FAST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Washington Federal WAFD is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Frequency Electronics FEIM is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Valens Co VLNS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Calamos Global Total CGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $751.10 million.

• Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Avient AVNT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ocean Power Technologies OPTT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.