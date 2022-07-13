Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2022
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Delta Air Lines DAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $13.40 billion.
• Fastenal FAST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Washington Federal WAFD is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Frequency Electronics FEIM is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Valens Co VLNS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Calamos Global Total CGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $751.10 million.
• Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Avient AVNT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ocean Power Technologies OPTT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
