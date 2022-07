Kyrie Irving didn’t play in the Drew League on Saturday, which disappointed some fans. But he had a damn good reason that Lakers supporters will love. On Saturday, July 16, NBA fans were excited to hear that players like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was set to participate in some Drew League action. Another star that was expected to play was Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, but that ultimately never happened.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO