This Consumer Cyclical Stock Jumps Around 10% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

SilverBow Resources

SBOW 10% owner Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a total of 578,378 shares at an average price of $29.37. To acquire these shares, it cost around $16.99 million. What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 38% over the past month.

The company’s stock dropped around 38% over the past month. What SilverBow Resources Does: SilverBow Resources Inc is an independent oil and gas company.

Stitch Fix

SFIX Director J. William Gurley acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $5.43. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.43 million. What’s Happening: The company’s shares jumped around 10% in pre-market trading following the insider buying.

The company’s shares jumped around 10% in pre-market trading following the insider buying. What Stitch Fix Does: Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women.

