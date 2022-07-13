Recap: Delta Air Lines Q2 Earnings

Delta Air Lines DAL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delta Air Lines missed estimated earnings by 12.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.64.

Revenue was up $6.70 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delta Air Lines's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -1.37 0.13 0.17 -1.40

EPS Actual -1.23 0.22 0.30 -1.07

Revenue Estimate 8.76B 9.14B 8.40B 6.20B

Revenue Actual 9.35B 9.47B 9.15B 7.13B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.