Firefighters rescue huge sea turtle trapped under Satellite Beach boardwalk

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 4 days ago

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — A big sea turtle is back in the water after she was stuck in a tight spot.

Brevard County Fire Rescue saved the sea turtle after she was trapped under the Satellite Beach boardwalk over the weekend.

After they freed her, firefighters helped the big turtle back into the ocean.

Firefighters posed for a photo with the sea turtle before sending her on her way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HkQ8_0gdyhPHI00
Giant sea turtle rescued (Jason Bistarkey)

IN THIS ARTICLE
