Firefighters rescue huge sea turtle trapped under Satellite Beach boardwalk

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — A big sea turtle is back in the water after she was stuck in a tight spot.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Brevard County Fire Rescue saved the sea turtle after she was trapped under the Satellite Beach boardwalk over the weekend.

After they freed her, firefighters helped the big turtle back into the ocean.

Firefighters posed for a photo with the sea turtle before sending her on her way.

Giant sea turtle rescued (Jason Bistarkey)

©2022 Cox Media Group