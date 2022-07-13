ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

PA Man Arrested for DWI After Driving On Downtown Sidewalk

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On 07/12/2022 at 10:54 P.M. the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Michael Shikhman (age: 66) of Newtown Pennsylvania following a report of a vehicle...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
WETM

Wayland traffic stop leads to multiple arrests

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A routine traffic stop on Friday led to the arrest of two individuals who had multiple active warrants out for their arrests, according to the Village of Wayland Police Department. Jamyr T. Buntley of Rochester, who police said supplied them with a false name, was...
WAYLAND, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested, Resists Arrest in Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Rachel Nguyen of Waterloo Saturday around 12:45a after arriving at a local residence where there was a screaming woman outside. During investigation by law enforcement, she threatened a man and resisted arrest, attempting to kick officers. Nguyen was charged with two counts of...
WATERLOO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FL Radio Group

Fire Reported At Naples Hotel

A small kitchen fire was quickly extinguished last night at the Naples Hotel. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say the call came in just before 8p.m. Deputies along with New York State Police, Naples, Bristol and the Atlanta North Lohcoton Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire was in the bar area that was under renovations.
NAPLES, NY
FL Radio Group

Farmington Man Arrested on Monroe County Warrant

A 35-year-old Farmington man was arrested Thursday on an arrest warrant out of Monroe County. After his arrest by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Miller was taken to Monroe County, where deputies placed him into custody. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Holds Gun to Child’s Head, Beats Mother

A Sodus man has been arrested after allegedly putting a gun to a child’s head. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:30p, Friday evening, James Wright of Sodus had a woman drive him to the Village of Newark while holding a gun to the head of her two year old child. He is also accused of burning the woman with a cigarette and hitting her with the firearm.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Driving#Newtown#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

Rochester Woman Arrested on Arcadia Warrant

A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant out of Arcadia Town Court. 24-year-old Amber Sarquist failed to appear on two separate court dates to answer charges of aggravated unlicensed operation stemming from a traffic stop in April of 2020. Sarquist...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Dog Bite Leads to Penn Yan Woman Being Ticketed

A 49-year-old Penn Yan woman was arrested Thursday by Penn Yan Police on a criminal summons out of Penn Yan Village Court. Laurie Taylor is charged with having a dog at large following a complaint of a dog bite in the village. Taylor was issued the summons and is scheduled...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy