Michigan State was one of six Power Six teams that did not add a single transfer in the 2022 cycle. If you like Tom Izzo, you could easily say that he's won 666 games and knows how to build a winning roster. If you don't like Izzo, you could easily say that not adding transfers when you have multiple open scholarships is a bad move that will cripple a team with Big Ten Championship aspirations.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO