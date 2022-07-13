ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I Think It's Going To Be Really Difficult' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Will Be A Regular Starter At Liverpool Next Season

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xw92f_0gdyguuY00

A pundit has cast doubt over Roberto Firmino's status at Liverpool as the striker enters the last 12 months of his current contract.

A pundit has cast doubt over Roberto Firmino's status at Liverpool as the striker enters the last 12 months of his current contract.

The Brazilian has excelled at Liverpool since joining in 2015 but saw injury and the form of Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane restrict the number of starts he made last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnsRr_0gdyguuY00

IMAGO / Xinhua

In an interview with Football Insider , former Scotland international Alan Hutton can see no way back into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for the 30-year-old.

“I can’t see it. For as good as he’s been for the club, and probably still is, I think when you look at that attacking line and the players they’ve brought in, I think it’s going to be really difficult.

Of course he’ll play his part, whether it be from the bench or whatever, but I don’t see him nailing down a regular spot within the team with the options that they have.

So it’s going to be really difficult for him. Jurgen Klopp would probably like to keep him around for his experience but it’s difficult to keep players like that happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WN4kE_0gdyguuY00

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

They want to play football so I see it moving forward that he’s going to struggle to get in the team.

A fit and firing Firmino would be an asset for any team in the world. Much is likely to depend on if he can stay fit and find some form but one thing for certain is he has the unwavering faith of his manager, Klopp.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Forgotten Liverpool Defender May Leave Club This Summer

Liverpool are in talks with Blackburn Rovers over the sale of central defender Ben Davies, according to the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old signed for the Reds as part of their emergency contingency window to replace all of their injured central defenders in 2021, but he has failed to make a single appearance for Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah show flickerings of understanding in win over Crystal Palace

Darwin Nunez’s first pre-season tour with Liverpool has brought him more blisters than goals. A second half-hour outing was equally unproductive for him, even as his team rebounded from the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United by beating Crystal Palace 2-0, but it nevertheless offered a glimpse of why the £64 million forward has been signed and an indication of Jurgen Klopp’s attempts to integrate him.Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, who started and finished with the captain’s armband respectively, got the goals in Singapore. While Klopp used 31 players, after deploying 32 against United – this time, there were two more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alan Hutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Brazilian#Imago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer rumours: Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gabriel, Spence, Chukwuemeka, Zinchenko

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has also been linked with Liverpool. (Marca) Frenkie de Jong's agent has told Manchester United the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is open to leaving Barcelona but does not want to move to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish)
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

De Bruyne 'last man standing'

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Kevin de Bruyne has pointed back to the days of the Manchester City team with the likes of David Silva, Wilfried Bony and more. The Belgian midfielder is most certainly the last man standing as he continues to shine...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

'They'll Be Moving For Him Next Year' - Pundit On Anticipated Liverpool Transfer Move For Jude Bellingham

As Liverpool transfer links to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham intensify, a former player believes a move for the player is 12 months away. The 19-year-old has been a long-term target for the Reds but it is widely thought that the Bundesliga club would not be willing to sell him in the same transfer window that they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy