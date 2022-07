The flow of trade is being derailed out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as $1.5 billion in trade is landlocked waiting for rail service. A combined 33,484 containers are sitting nine-plus days in San Pedro. This backup is eating up valuable space at the ports, inhibiting the fluidity of trade. The CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows the growing congestion at the West Coast ports and the diversion of trade to the East Coast increasing and creating more congestion.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO