Rugby Australia have been forced to release a statement on poor fan conduct at the SCG on Saturday following the Wallabies 21-17 series loss to England. In several videos shared on social media on Sunday, one man was seen scaling the SCG stands to sit and urinate on the roof before he was escorted and arrested by police, while another clip showed the moment a disgruntled Wallabies fan confronted Eddie Jones and labelled the coach a "traitor".

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO