MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis man accused of pouring gasoline on a dog and lighter her on fire has been arrested again, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that Quishon Brown violated bail on Saturday. By this, investigators said they viewed evidence that he got another dog. Witnesses provided video of Brown with a puppy Friday and Saturday, but when police searched his home, they said they couldn't find that puppy.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO