Fastenal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) _ Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $287.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.

