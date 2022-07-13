Driest, hottest day of the week

Jacksonville, Fl — Today is going to be the hottest, driest day of the work week with only some isolated afternoon storms.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures today will be in the mid-90s with feel-like temps 105+. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon but, overall, most spots will be dry.

Highs will make it back to the mid 90s tomorrow. The coverage of the showers and storms picks back up Thursday and into the weekend. Highs will be knocked down to the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TROPICS: The Northern Gulf area to watch is unlikely to develop due to proximity to land. It will spread heavy rains to portions of the Northern Gulf Coast.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 13, 2022 First Alert 7 Day Forecast from Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh.

