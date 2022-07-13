What to Watch Wednesday: NBC News examines Johnny Depp-Amber Heard marriage on trial

Here’s what to watch tonight.

A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media (10:30 p.m., NBC News NOW)

This 30-minute documentary special looks at social media’s impact on the perception of the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial.

From NBC News: “The Depp v. Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted. The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into ‘the TikTok trial’ and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

The special features interviews with insiders including including Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University Law Professor and gendered violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, People Magazine’s Nigel Smith and others.

▪ How to watch: This is a streaming only special. You can watch online at NBCNews.com and the NBC News YouTube channel , and on the NBC News streaming service NBC News NOW. It will also be available on Peacock beginning Aug. 1.

