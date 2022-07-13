ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf attends White House ARPA Summit

By Lauren Rude, Janel Knight
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxjGx_0gdycKia00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf attended an event focusing on the American Rescue Plan at the White House Wednesday morning. President Biden was not there, however, as he begins his first trip to the Middle East for key meetings.

As a part of the White House American Rescue Plan Workforce Summit, Gov. Wolf was joined by other governors, county leaders, and mayors. Gov. Wolf helped lead a session focusing on how the state is investing in expanding training and credentialing opportunities for direct care workers.

“In Pennsylvania, we used the ARPA funds to address specific needs and issues in numerous industries. Addressing these needs provided targeted relief that plugged numerous economic holes and kept Pennsylvanians on their feet. Our ARPA investments have helped to stabilize frontline industries including child care, health care, and long-term care in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said at the Summit. “We have put millions of dollars into health care to improve retention and ease recruitment, increase pay for workers, and support education to ensure we continue to have a pipeline of talented professionals ready to take on jobs in these crucial fields in the years to come.”

Gov. Wolf spoke earlier this week about the plan that includes details on raising wages, which leaders will believe will help with staffing levels and retention.

The state is also providing nearly $190 million through the American Rescue Plan to support retention bonuses, personnel development, and recruitment efforts for its child care workforce.

Vice President Kamala Harris lead the summit while President Biden is in Israel.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Comments / 6

James Macrina
4d ago

maybe he can talk about that $2,000 he promised us or Biden when he promised her system is check both of them broke their promises and that's not good for the Democrats I'm not a happy camper right now behind that he should have never promised it if he wasn't going to deliver it

Reply(1)
5
AP_000876.398ce0a934284ab1ab161235b0ace6f3.1905
4d ago

Democrats should start thinking about finding real Americans to put in the Administration! What are they doing for Taxpayers besides spending their money. The lack of competent people is Obvious! 🙏🇺🇸

Reply
4
abc27 News

abc27 News

