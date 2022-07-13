ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Evgeni Malkin, Penguins agree to 4-year extension

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjAOk_0gdybdKU00

July 13 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to terms on a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension, general manager Ron Hextall announced.

Hextall announced the pact Tuesday in a news release. Malkin is now under contract with the Penguins through the 2025-26 season.

"Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history," Hextall said. "His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh."

Malkin, 35, joined the Penguins as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. The 16-year veteran appeared in 981 games, second only to Sidney Crosby (1,108) in franchise history. He also ranks third in franchise history with 444 goals, 702 assists and 1,146 points. His 78 game-winning goals are tied with Jaromir Jagr and Crosby for the most in Penguins history.

Malkin, a three-time Stanley Cup winner and four-time All-Star, also claimed top rookie honors at the end of his first season. He went on to claim the Ross Trophy twice, as the league's top point scorer.

He won Conn Smythe honors in 2009-10 as the Most Valuable Player during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Malkin claimed the Hart Trophy, as NHL MVP, NHLPA Most Outstanding Player honors and again claimed the Ross Trophy in 2011-12.

The star center totaled 20 goals and 22 assists in 41 games last season.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Ron Hextall
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
397K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy