Evgeni Malkin, Penguins agree to 4-year extension

July 13 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to terms on a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension, general manager Ron Hextall announced.

Hextall announced the pact Tuesday in a news release. Malkin is now under contract with the Penguins through the 2025-26 season.

"Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history," Hextall said. "His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh."

Malkin, 35, joined the Penguins as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. The 16-year veteran appeared in 981 games, second only to Sidney Crosby (1,108) in franchise history. He also ranks third in franchise history with 444 goals, 702 assists and 1,146 points. His 78 game-winning goals are tied with Jaromir Jagr and Crosby for the most in Penguins history.

Malkin, a three-time Stanley Cup winner and four-time All-Star, also claimed top rookie honors at the end of his first season. He went on to claim the Ross Trophy twice, as the league's top point scorer.

He won Conn Smythe honors in 2009-10 as the Most Valuable Player during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Malkin claimed the Hart Trophy, as NHL MVP, NHLPA Most Outstanding Player honors and again claimed the Ross Trophy in 2011-12.

The star center totaled 20 goals and 22 assists in 41 games last season.