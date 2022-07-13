ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man shot, killed on Tuesday afternoon

By VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER — A man was fatally shot in an incident, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, at a home in the...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man shot in both shoulders after argument at McDonald's in Whittier

A man was shot in both shoulders following an argument with a pair of suspects at a McDonald's on Saturday. The shooting occurred a little after 9:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located at 8500 Washington Boulevard. According to police, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the...
WHITTIER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Police shoot alleged burglar armed with rifle

COSTA MESA — Costa Mesa police shot and wounded a suspected burglar who was allegedly armed with a rifle, early Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 5:15 a.m., after officers responded to a burglary alarm. The alleged burglar, Hugo Standley Vargas, 35, was in stable condition after being...
COSTA MESA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lancaster, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is fatally shot

To our readers: This article replaces one posted earlier. The suspect in a fatal stabbing on Wednesday morning in Westminster was fatally shot in a confrontation with a SWAT team on Friday. According to Commander Kevin MacCormack of the WPD, Trent William Milsap, 28, of Anaheim, was killed by officers...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Suspect detained on suspicion of vehicular assault in Valencia

A suspect was detained on suspicion of trying to run over someone with their vehicle on the 28100 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to law enforcement radio traffic. The detainment occurred across the street from a Public Storage facility on Kelly Johnson Parkway and involved...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Los Angeles Sheriff#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#The Los Angeles Sheriff
Antelope Valley Press

Suspects in 7-Eleven robberies still jailed

LOS ANGELES — The two men arrested, Friday, in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores are now in jail, authorities said, Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department released the booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne, both of Los Angeles. Police said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Granada hills biker killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Hills, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly black, long-bed pickup truck, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist was identified as Freddy Perez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Antelope Valley Press

Victim in Lancaster shooting identified

LANCASTER — Authorities, on Thursday, identified a 53-year-old man who was shot to death during an altercation in Lancaster with a 76-year-old man, who was hospitalized with blunt force injuries to his body. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 about 12:20...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Judge rejects re-sentencing bid in deadly Metrolink crash

LOS ANGELES — A judge, on Thursday, rejected a defense bid for re-sentencing for the man convicted of murder for parking his SUV on railroad tracks at the Glendale-Los Angeles border and causing a Metrolink train derailment that killed 11 people and injured more than 180 others. Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID innocent victim killed in fatal South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Two teenagers are in the hospital Friday following a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended with a man being killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision in South Los Angeles. Alexis Covarrubias, 37, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Covarrubias...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway in San Pedro

A homicide investigation was launched in San Pedro early Friday morning. The incident was first reported a little before 7 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the scene in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. Circumstances leading up to the homicide were not immediately known, though with Sky2 over the scene, officers could be seen surveying a vehicle that had one door ajar in the parking lot of the Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a person suffering from a gunshot wound was driven to the emergency room at the medical center. When deputies arrived, the person was dead in the front seat of the vehicle. Upon investigation, they were able to determine that the scene of the shooting was likely to have happened on 14th Street and Pacific Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

76-year-old man charged with four decades-old murders in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A 76-year-old man has been charged with four murders dating back to 1980. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Billy Ray Richardson on July 14. He is charged with four counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders, murder...
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people killed in early morning dispute

Two people are dead from stab wounds following some type of dispute at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Palm Desert Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Three people in total suffered stab wounds in the incident. Two people died at the scene, one was taken to the hospital. The extent of the The post 2 people killed in early morning dispute appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested in police pursuit charged with murder in Venice killings

A 28-year-old Los Angeles man has been charged with murder in the deaths of a young couple who were found in Venice, LAPD officials said Friday.Abelardo Bon was charged Tuesday in the April 15 murders of Brandon Neal and Courtney Johnson, both 31 years old. Police say Neal lived at the home in the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive, but Johnson was a visitor when she was killed.The couple was found with apparent gunshot wounds at about 4:50 p.m. that day. At the time, police did not release details about how they had died.Bon was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer after allegedly leading LAPD Southeast Division officers in a pursuit on May 19. At that time, West Bureau Homicide detectives identified Bon as the suspect in the Venice murders.He is being held on $2.3 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Monday.The motive for the killings remains unknown, according to the LAPD, but it was not believed to be a random incident.Anyone with information about the murders or Bon can contact West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy