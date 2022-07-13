ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than Ten Tons of Illegal Narcotics Taken Off Nashville’s Streets Safely Destroyed

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago
From Metro Police

The Nashville Police Department’s Evidence Storage Division this week facilitated the destruction of more than ten tons (21,740 pounds) of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

These drugs came from seizures spanning a 15-year period from 2007-2022. The drugs were transported to an out-of-state environmentally engineered facility designed for this purpose.

“Years of outstanding investigative work led to the removal of these dangerous drugs, especially fentanyl, from our streets”, said Chief John Drake. “I am grateful to our federal and area law enforcement partners who routinely assist with these often complex and dangerous investigations.”

Police Department officers and a representative from the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office were present during the destruction process.

WSMV

Man charged after officers find a long menu of illegal drugs in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after being found in a hotel parking lot with a large number of drugs Thursday. Metro Nashville Police said Hermitage Precinct midnight shift officer Joshua McGarvey was checking the parking garage of the Ramada Inn on Music Valley Drive when he saw a man sitting in a Jeep that was running with the headlights on. Officer McGarvey then got out of his car, approached the Jeep, and saw a man with bloodshot eyes with constricted pupils and was sweating profusely.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Unknown Man Allegedly Breaks Into Local Non-Profit - Can you identify him?

Murfreesboro Detectives are seeking the identity of a person of interest who is wanted for questioning after a break-in at Greenhouse Ministries. The incident occurred on July 9th. An individual was captured on video prior to the thrift store opening, selecting clothing, hats, and other items. Evidently, the person was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Police offering $1000 reward after over 150 headstone markers damaged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is offering a reward for information after a cemetery was vandalized Saturday. LPD said on Facebook that over 150 headstone markers were overturned and damaged in the Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial cemeteries overnight. The estimated damage is in the tens of thousands of dollars.
LEBANON, TN
