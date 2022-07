Just after 1 am Sunday morning calls came into the 911 center reporting two cars had been racing on I-69 feeder north of FM 1485 and one had crashed and was on fire. East Montgomery County Fire and Porter Fire responded. Just south of Roman Forest the y found a Honda Accord fully involved in fire and spreading to the trees. They were able to extinguish the car but the trees took some effort. Witnesses told DPS that two vehicles had been racing. Just before Tivola one vehicle braked hard and hit the concrete median going from the feeder to Loop 494 and Tavola. They said the vehicle continued several hundred yards and crashed into the trees. A male jumped out and ran east toward Tavola. He was not found. A license plate found on the scene showed the car was registered in Houston.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO