ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

New Sur Le Lac Condos in Plano Offer Luxury With Downsize Appeal

By Candy's Dirt
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CandysDirt.com sat down with Lynn Urban, the builder of the new Sur Le Lac luxury condominiums, a community of 40 new homes nestled inside prestigious Normandy Estates in Plano. The condos’ convenient location is near bustling high-end shopping and restaurants at Legacy West and The Shops at Legacy....

candysdirt.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

This $9,995,000 Chateau Lumier in McKinney is A Truly Picturesque Estate with Gold Leaf Accents and Exquisite Architectural Detailing

The McKinney Estate, a magnificent home offers the utmost in elegance with exquisite architectural detailing, and upscale features in every corner is now available for sale. This home located at 1201 Gray Branch Rd, McKinney, Texas offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy O’Gorman (Phone: 972-715-0190) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the McKinney Estate.
MCKINNEY, TX
luxury-houses.net

One of Kind Custom Lake Home on 514 Secluded Acres in Ferris Comes to The Market at $14,000,000

The Home in Ferris, a breathtaking custom lake estate was meticulously constructed with all the upgrades and views of the lake from every room is now available for sale. This home located at 430 Chaparall Rd, Ferris, Texas offers 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Laura Smith (Phone: 903-251-3390) at Keller Williams Lonestar DFW for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ferris.
FERRIS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano business briefs: new gym, new H Mart restaurant and more

Che Corner, an Asian health food restaurant, recently opened inside H Mart on K Avenue. The restaurant is located in the supermarket’s food court in suite M110. MADabolic, a chain of gyms that brands itself as “the industry’s original strength-driven interval training gym,” is opening a location in Plano on Preston Road near Park Boulevard.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina business hits: Starbucks opens, commercial projects and more

Celina's Development Services Report provided in July reported 7,796 construction inspections for June 2022. New commercial projects include Metro Express Car Wash at 4425 S. Preston Road; Granny Sweeties at 401 W Pecan St.; Carter Ranch Retail Shell at 2730 S. Preston Road; Lilyana Pocket Park; T-Mobile Cell Tower Remodel at 4125 S. Preston Road; and District at Celina at 1055 S. Oklahoma Drive.
CELINA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Plano, TX
Business
City
Plano, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
Plano, TX
Real Estate
CandysDirt

This Lovely Lake Park Estates Home Is Ready for Your Expert Touch

As some of our East Dallas-dwelling CandysDirt.com team will tell you, Lake Park Estates is one of those neighborhoods that used to be a well-kept secret. Tucked between Garland Road, E. Lake Highlands Drive, and just across the street from Buckner Blvd., people flocked to this popular enclave of midcentury homes when they discovered they could live near White Rock Lake and not pay $1 million-plus.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

First Look At Plano’s Upcoming Collin Creek Park

After Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked with Centurion American Development Group, the company leading the $1 billion redevelopment project, to set aside an area that was deemed underserved by the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. In a YouTube clip, Justin Sparks, a landscape architect...
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Homes#Condos#Downsize#Dallas North Tollway#The Shops#French
starlocalmedia.com

People will ‘enjoy the park like never before,’ says parks director about update to Rheudasil Park

The highly anticipated Rheudasil Park update in Flower Mound is approaching the finish line after delays throughout the years towards its completion. “This park was one of our oldest parks and it’s getting a real nice renovation. We’re adding a lot more amenities than were originally in there,” said Chuck Jennings, Director of Parks and Recreation.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KDAF

Cities where houses sell fastest near Fort Worth

The U.S. government stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic superheated the U.S. housing market. Between the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates and soaring values, homes have been flying off the market at a pace not seen in recent history. Low interest rates turned real estate into bloodsport over the last...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CW33

Best places to get wine in North Texas, according to GAYOT

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ah, wine. There is nothing more relaxing than a good glass of wine and some Netflix. National Strawberry Rhubarb Wine Day is Saturday, July 16, and to celebrate the occasion, you deserve a glass yourself. “This wine is made from a combination of delectable strawberries and...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney business briefs: startup gets national attention and more

It was a simple idea that has taken one segment of the economy by storm: sell empty beauty salon stations via mobile app. Courtney Caldwell and her husband, Tye, owned a salon in Plano. For several months after they expanded, a number of the stations sat idle. During this same time, Tye was getting inquiries from hair stylists looking for stations to rent on a per-day basis.
MCKINNEY, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy